Gardai here have seized over €211 million worth of drugs here this year.

Cocaine makes up the vast majority of what has been seized.

So far this year Gardai have seized two and half thousand tonnes of cocaine, this would have a street value of €175m.

The largest seizure of cocaine this year was on the MV Matthew, which was intercepted by the Defence Forces and boarded at sea by customs officers and Gardai in September.

The seizure off the coast of Co.Cork was also largest in the history of the State.

Gardai and customs also seized almost €35m worth of cannabis herb and cannabis resin this year. While heroin with a street value of €8.5m has been seized this year.