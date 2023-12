A voucher can deplete in value the longer it isn't used.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is advising the public to use their vouchers sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment at the checkout.

Most vouchers have an expiry date of at least 5 years, but monthly maintenance fees of 3 euro a month can slowly drain your balance.

Director Of Communications at the CCPC Grainne Griffin says don't hesitate to use your gift cards...