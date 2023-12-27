The final countdown is now on to the WinAHomeGalway draw which takes place this Friday.

It's being organised by Galway GAA, with all proceeds going to infrastructure within the organisation, such as developments at Pearse Stadium and Tuam stadium.

The prize is a 1 bedroom apartment on the Promenade in Salthill, worth over €300,000.

Ticket sales end on Friday evening at 6pm and the draw will be live streamed online from 9.

Paul Bellew is the Chairperson of Galway GAA.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about how to get your hands on a last minute ticket....