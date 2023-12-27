The public are being advised of a number of fraudulent fundraising scams taking place across the region.

LauraLynn, Ireland's Only Children's Hospice, are aware of some fraudulent fundraising happening across the West by a small group of individuals which is currently being investigated by the Gardaí.

LauraLynn would like to remind all of their supporters that they can ring them at 01 289 3151 or email them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if they would like to check if a fundraiser is genuine and you can also make a donation securely on their website by

visiting lauralynn.ie/donate or over the phone.

All verified and genuine fundraisers will happily present ID when asked so the advice is to please ask if you are unsure.

Elizabeth Quinn is the Community Fundraiser Executive with LauraLynn and has been telling Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew that people are going to Cafe's, restaurants and weddings purporting to be from the charity...