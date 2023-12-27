Householders who are considering making the move to electric are being encouraged to apply for the home charger grant before the New Year.

From January 1st, the grant currently available from the SEAI to install a home charger for an EV is set to reduce from 600 to 300 euro.

The grant was introduced in 2018 to incentivise people to make the switch to plug in vehicles.

Hugh Hall is the Director and Co-Founder of ePower.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that you don't need to own an EV to make the application, and once applied, you have 6 months to use it....