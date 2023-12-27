Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Jack Byrne, who is reported missing from Athlone, Co. Westmeath since Saturday, 23rd December 2023.

Jack is described as being approximately 5’7 in height with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing dark bottoms and a navy and black jacket.

Anyone with information on Jack’s whereabouts are asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.