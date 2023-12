More than 18 festive sea swims will take place across the country over the next week.

Polar plunges over Christmas are a long standing tradition in Ireland, with some dating back to 1975.

This year, Banna Strand in Kerry celebrates its 40th Christmas Day Swim, in aid of its emergency search and rescue unit.

Kieran O'Kelly from the RNLI has some tips for those who are sea swimming for first time: