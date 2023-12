An Garda Síochána are continuing their search for a missing woman in County Sligo.

A woman in her 20s entered the water at the Garavogue River in the early hours of Friday morning at around 3:00am.

Weather conditions disrupted the search for a time on Friday, however the operation resumed with the help of Malin Head Coast Guard, the Fire Brigade, and an Garda Síochána.

Investigations are ongoing.