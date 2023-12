The Minister for Agriculture has approved an entry pass for Santa's Reindeer.

Santa got his pet-passport stamped, after a team of officials travelled to the North Pole during the week to ensure the reindeer were all healthy, and fit enough to deliver presents to Irish children across the country.

Charlie McConalogue says his staff and the VET ELVES approved the team, and licenses have been issued to allow access to all the homes of the good boys and girls of Ireland.