A Christmas shopping bonanza is getting underway around the country about now.

Shopping centres, cities, towns and villages are expecting a last minute rush for Christmas Eve - while thousands of people are making their journeys home across the country.

Spending in the run up to Christmas has increased according to a recent survey by Bank of Ireland.

The first two weeks of December saw an 8 per cent increase.

Retailers expect a busy day today as shoppers rush to get last minute gifts.

Meanwhile, busses trains and roads are expected to be busy as people make their way home for Christmas.

Bus Eireann's operating a Sunday Service and will continue up until around 9 pm tonight , Dublin Bus is also operating a Sunday Service with last departures at around 9.

Irish Rail Dart and commuter services will also operate up to 9 pm while Luas services operate until 8 pm.

(pic Ballina.ie)

Thousands of people will continue to arrive and depart from the country's airports today.