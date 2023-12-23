Ireland West Airport Knock had quite the busy day yesterday as loved ones returned home for the festive period.

One person was greeted in the arrivals by their father with a loaf of O’Hara’s white bread, that got quite the traction on social media.

Another person was met at the arrivals in Dublin Airport with a loaf of Brennan’s white bread which sparked a bit of festive fun between Ireland West and Dublin.

Over the past day, both airports’ social media accounts have been going over and back poking fun at the other.

Dublin Airport tweeted their picture in response to that of Ireland West Airport, with the caption:

‘Looks like this thing could be catching on. (Albeit with a better caliber of loaf at Dublin Airport!).’

In response to the jibe, Ireland West Airport tweeted:

‘That man clearly has no taste buds – our friends at O’Hara’s of Foxford I’m sure will be happy to send him a few goodies to put him right – ‘care in the making, care in the baking. #breadgate.’

As the fun continued, Dublin Airport photoshopped a picture of Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton lifting Sam Maguire by replacing it with a loaf of Brennan’s bread, with the caption ‘we don’t settle for second best over here.’

Ireland West Airport, in response, invited their capital counterparts down to the west ‘for a day on the bog’ to show them ‘a real day’s work.’