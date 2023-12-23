Gardaí are continuing to investigate a suspected arson attack on a hotel in Galway.

The Ross Lake House Hotel in Rosscahill was burned to the ground last Saturday after it was earmarked to house asylum seekers.

It happened at around 11:35 that evening and no one was inside at the time.

Gardaí say that a forensic exam has been completed and are appealing for any members of the local community who may have information to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Clifden Garda Station 095 22500 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.