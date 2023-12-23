The Sligo teenager who lost his life following a road traffic collision on Wednesday will be laid to rest today.

17 year old Ryan Riera Danello died after the car he was driving collided with a van on the Ballymote to Tubbercurry road at approximately 11:40am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryan is survived by his mother Laura Danello, brother Alex Riera, father Julian Healy/ Riera, Step-Father Shane Coy, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, his girlfriend Alicia, fellow classmates and students at Coláiste Mhuire, Ballymote and at the Sligo College of Futher Education, Ballinode; kind neighbours, and many friends.

He will repose at the Perry Funeral Home in Ballymote today from 12 noon until 1:45pm.

Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2:00pm.

Interment afterwards at St. Columba’s Cemetery.

House private please.

Funeral mass will be live streamed on www.ballymoteparish.org