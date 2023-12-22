Motorists in Galway and Roscommon are among those that have been caught speeding on Irish roads today.

As part of National Slow Down day, GoSafe checked the speed of 28,569 vehicles and detected 120 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Among examples given by An Garda Síochána, one motorist was detected to be travelling at 78km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N4 in Drishoge, Carrick on Shannon, County Roscommon.

Another was travelling at 93km/h in a 80 km/h zone on the R327 in Pollanalty East, Cloonfad.

As for Galway, there were motorists travelling at 149km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M6 in An Carn Mór, Oranmore.

Meanwhile, another was travelling doing 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Main Street, Williamstown.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

(photo Garda)