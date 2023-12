Gardaí in Sligo are conducting a search operation today at the Garavogue River in Sligo town.

This comes as a woman in her 20s entered the water in the early hours of this morning at around 3:00am.

The search was stood down later in the morning due to weather conditions.

However, with the assistance of Malin Head Coast Guard, the Fire Brigade and an Garda Síochána, the search operation has resumed.

Investigations are ongoing.