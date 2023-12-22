Emerging routes for a bypass of Cong village will be published early next year.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Councillor Damien Ryan.

He says that once the emerging routes are published then the planning process can begin.

Meanwhile, an application has been submitted to the Department of Transport for €2 million funding for another road project in the county.

This is on the R332 Kilmaine to Foxhall Road for road realignment and significant road works.

Councillor Ryan says that the people of both localities in South Mayo will be happy with the announcements.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey....