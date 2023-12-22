Santa has been cleared to enter Irish airspace.



AirNav, which operates air traffic management, has given Santa and his reindeers permission to enter Irish airspace on Christmas eve.



In a statement, AirNav says "airports around the country will be very quiet on Christmas Day. However, it is business as normal on St Stephen's Day, once Santa is back safely in the North Pole.

Laura Downey, Air Traffic Controller with the Irish Aviation Authority, says one lucky worker will have the responsibility of speaking with the big man himself on Sunday night....