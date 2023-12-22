Around 3,500 people will pass through Ireland West Airport today.

In what is traditionally the busiest day of the year for the airport people will reunite with their loved ones for the festive period.

Donal Healy, Head of Marketing at Ireland West Airport Knock says 2023 has been a very positive year for the airport enjoying their busiest summer on record.

To soak up the festive cheer today Midwest Radio will broadcast the Tommy Marren Show and the Mid Morning Show live from the airport from 9am until 1pm today.

Donal Healy has been telling Midwest Radio's Michael D. McAndrew that the scenes at the airport have been magical over the last number of days....