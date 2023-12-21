An Garda Síochána’s Christmas and New Year Road Safety Enforcement Operation began on Thursday, 30th November 2023 at 7:00am and will continue at 7:00am on Thursday, 4th January 2024.

To date, 181 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads. This is 29 more deaths than at this time last year. An Garda Síochána are urging all road users to be safe this Christmas and New Year. The operation will focus on the dangers of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, without a seatbelt, speeding or using a mobile phone while driving.

An Garda Síochána has arrested over 500 drivers on suspicion of Driving under the Influence of an Intoxicant in the three weeks of the Operation. Over 130 of these drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Fixed charge notices issued by An Garda Síochána between December 1st and December 21st, 2023 for key Lifesaver Offences include; in excess of 9,500 for driving in excess of the speed limits, 860 for use of mobile phones and 200 for non-compliance with seatbelts.



In the same period an Garda Síochána has conducted in excess of 2,300 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to motorists to drive safely on our roads this Christmas and New Year, never drive under the influence of an intoxicant, reduce speed, always wear a seatbelt and never use a mobile phone while driving.