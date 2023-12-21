There are significant delays facing patients at hospital ED's across the region today.

37 patients are waiting for admission at University Hospital Galway, the second highest figure nationally today while 24 are waiting at Sligo University Hospital, the third highest in the country.

16 patients are waiting to be admitted at Mayo University Hospital today.

315 people are waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide today with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 59 patients are on trolleys.