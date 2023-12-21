From tomorrow, new legislation is to come into effect which will ban the sale of e-cigarettes or vaping products to children.

Currently, it is not against the law to sell such products to those under the age of 18.

Senator Lisa Chambers says this piece of legislation has been moved through Government quickly to ensure it is enforced before the end of this year.

The Fianna Fail Senator says adverts for such products will be prohibited around schools and on public transport.

The matter is also being monitored at EU level, with further laws expected in the next 12 months surrounding the packaging and flavours of vaping products which make them more appealing to young people.

Senator Lisa Chambers told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about what laws are set to come into effect from tomorrow....