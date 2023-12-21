The number of homes retrofitted this year has exceeded targets.



It's expected a total of 46-thousand households will have benefitted from energy upgrades by the end of this year.



43-thousand were completed at the end of November - an 85 per cent increase on last year.



Government ministers yesterday approved a new Climate Action Plan, which is due to be launched ahead of a public consultation in the new year.



Minister Eamon Ryan says initial estimates for this year predict the country's emissions will be down by 4 per cent...