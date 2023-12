(pic - Glenn Monk twitter)

Hundreds of people have travelled to Newgrange in Meath for the Winter Solstice.

It marks the shortest day and longest night of the year.

The Newgrange Neolithic passage tomb, built more than 5,000 years ago, sees direct sunlight entering the monument for 17 minutes at sunrise on December 21st, if the weather conditions are right.

A few lucky members of the public won tickets to get inside the chamber.