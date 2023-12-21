Knackeries around the country returned to full operational capacity this week, following two weeks of curtailed fallen animal collections and limited BSE testing.

That’s according to the Irish Farmers Journal.

Its reporting that this follows a two-week strike by rendering plants after they closed their gates late on Friday 1 December following a dispute over price increases. Renderers were not taking in any fallen animals from collectors’ and dead animals were building up on farms and in collectors yards’.

It is understood that, in some cases, knackeries were facing price hikes of 60% from rendering companies, which they were reluctant to pay. The Irish Farmers Journal understands that a monetary agreement was made between the Department of Agriculture and rendering companies. As a result, neither the knackeries nor farmers will have to foot the bill of the reported increased cost of rendering.