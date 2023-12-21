A Mayo county councillor has issued a warning following a spate of parcel thefts from the doorsteps of houses in the county town.

Fine Gael councillor Ger Deere said a number of homeowners in an estate in Castlebar have been targeted.

Packages and parcels left outside the doors of homes in the Knockaphunta Park area were taken.

Councillor Deere says it's a very busy time of the year with online sales and parcels being delivered at all hours of the day and night. “If you are expecting a delivery and won't be at your house to accept it try and make arrangements with family, friends, and neighbours to collect it”.