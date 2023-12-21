The planning application for the expansion of the Emergency Department of Mayo University Department has been submitted to Mayo County Council, with hopes work can get underway by late next year (2024).

That's according to Mayo Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon, who says the multi-million euro expansion of the facility, will address the overcrowding and patient safety issues at the facility.

The construction will take place in several phases and temporary prefabricated accommodation will be in place throughout the works.

Deputy Alan Dillon has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan about the latest development in the long promised extended ED at MUH.