Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the death of a teenager in a road collision in county Sligo yesterday.The collision occurred between a van and a car on the Ballymote to Tubbercurry Road shortly after 11:30am yesterday.

The young man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital.

A post mortem examination is due to be carried out today.

The driver of the van, a man in his 60's, was uninjured

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road reopened yesterday evening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 918 9500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station