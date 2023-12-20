Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Ballymote, Co. Sligo at around 11.40am this morning.

The collision, which occurred between a van and a car, happened on the Ballymote to Tubbercurry Road.

The male driver (aged in his late teens) was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital, where a post-mortem will take place in due course. The male driver of the van (aged in his 60s) was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 918 9500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station