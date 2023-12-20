Michael Lynn has been found guilty of stealing almost 18-million-euro from six financial institutions.

The former solicitor who is a native of Crossmolina but now with an address of Millbrook Court, Redcross, Co Wicklow was convicted on almost half of the twenty-one counts he faced.

It was the prosecution's case that Michael Lynn stole the money by taking out multiple mortgages on the same properties.

He was described as a greedy risk taker but in his defence, he claimed the various banks and other financial institutions knew what he was doing.

The charges go back as far as October 2006.

Proceedings took this long for two reasons; firstly, there was a long, drawn out process in getting him back to Ireland from Brazil to face the charges.

And secondly, a jury in his original trial failed to reach agreement, so a retrial was required.

This jury convicted him on ten of the twenty-one charges he faced after deliberating for 6.5 hours.

The 55 year old was remanded in custody ahead of his sentence hearing next month.