As a result of the increased circulation of flu in our communities, the HSE will be holding free nasal flu vaccine walk-in clinics for children aged 2-17 years in the coming days. Over the last number of weeks flu cases have risen rapidly among all age groups.

Free clinics will be held at:

Mayo Roscommon Vaccination Base, Mayo Community Living Campus, Park road, Swinford, Co Mayo F12R704 on Thursday 28th December from 11am to 3pm

Merlin Business Park, Doughiska Road, Merlin Park Lane, Galway City, Galway H91 FCV9on Thursday 28th December from 1pm to 3:30pm

The nasal vaccine is still available from participating GP practices and pharmacies.

The HSE continues to offer children in Senior Infants and all children in Primary Age Special Schools their free nasal spray flu vaccine in schools.

Symptoms of flu in children can include: