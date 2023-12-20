Coimisiún na Meán has announced the award of new sound broadcasting contracts for local broad-format radio services, serving listeners in counties Galway, Louth and Meath, Mayo, Waterford, and Clare. The stations are:

Midwest Radio

Galway Bay FM

LMFM

WLR FM

Clare FM

Each of the broadcasters signed new 10-year contracts between August and December 2023, following licensing processes commenced by An Coimisiún’s predecessor, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Broadcasting Commissioner, Celene Craig says “Coimisiún na Meán is delighted to have entered into new 10-year contracts with these broadcasters, all of whom have been delivering to listeners in their respective franchise areas a diverse range of high-quality local content that both entertains and informs”.

She wished each station every success during their new contract term.