Expressions of interest are being sought from businesses who may be interested in locating themselves in IQ Ballina – the recently constructed innovation hub and enterprise space, in the old Military Barracks in the town.

IQ Ballina which is owned by Mayo County Council was funded through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund via a joint application that also included Moy Valley Resources IRD who will manage and maintain the innovation hub.

The new campus meets the demand for high quality enterprise space in Ballina and north Mayo while also addressing dereliction and vacancy in the property stock of the town.

Various sized offices, flexible desk spaces and meeting facilities will be provided across the three-building complex to accommodate a myriad of business needs.

It is expected that tenants will occupy offices from early 2024 and a programme of open days, business related events and other opportunities to use the facility will be on offer throughout the year.

According to Annette Maughan of Moy Valley IRD, due to the considerable interest in the new facility to date, businesses will need to request and submit an Expression of Interest form, after which an evaluation process will be carried out to select tenants.

Annette has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about what the new facilities have to offer…

Interested business owners and entrepreneurs can request an EOI form from This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .