Senior Ministers are expected to sign off on proposed legislation which will lower the speed limit on a number of our roads.

It follows a rise in the number of road deaths and serious crashes this year.

180 people have died on our roads so far this year, which is 29 more than the same time last year.

This proposed legislation aims to tackle three areas: speed limits, intoxicated driving and penalty points

The legislation would see default limits come into force, meaning for example a 30 km per hour limit would apply in built up areas.

The laws would also make drug testing mandatory at the scene of a serious crash.

It would also allow for the application of multiple penalty points on a drivers licence if they break a number of laws in a single stop

There were also plans to have higher penalty points on Bank Holiday Weekends but that's not happening for now, as the proposed laws need more scrutiny.

This legislation is expected to be signed off by Cabinet but still has a number of stages to go through in the Oireachtas before offically becoming law