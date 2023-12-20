Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region are experiencing delays.

There are 50 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today, the second most overcrowded in the country today.

There are 35 patients waiting at Sligo University Hospital and 20 at Mayo University Hospital.

2 patients are waiting admission to Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally 421 patients are waiting on beds, with University Hospital Limerick the worst affected, where 87 patients are waiting on a bed.