Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a pedal cyclist, which occurred on the R284 between Battlebridge and Leitrim Village yesterday shortly after 2pm.

A male in his 60's has been taken to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, for treatment for serious injuries.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Garda are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area between 1:30pm and 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.