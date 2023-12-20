There is an increase in the number of male asylum seekers living on the street in Dublin since last weekend, when a facility in county Galway that was due to accommodate up to 70 asylum seekers was extensively damaged by fire.

That's according to Galway West Fianna Fail deputy Eamon O'Cuiv.

Deputy O'Cuiv insists that asylum seekers are vetted on arrival here, and since there purpose in arriving here is to secure citizenship, they are well aware that they must not fall foul of the law.

The Policing Authority has today called on the government to improve its communications with Gardai over the areas selected for Asylum Seeker Centres.

The Garda Commissioner says the force was not officially notified of the Dept of Integration's plans to use Ross Lake House in Roscahill.

The Chair of the Poicing Authority, Bob Collins says Gardai need to be informed so that they can prepare for any trouble.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley put it to Deputy O'Cuiv that not informing the Gardai appears to be poor planning...