Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris has announced €5 million in mental health support for students.

An allocation of €431,667 of this funding will go to the Atlantic Technological University, with campuses across Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

Following the announcement, Minister Harris stated that €20.9 million has been allocated to the Higher Education Institutions since 2020.

The funding has been welcomed by Sligo/ Leitrim Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan.

Deputy Feighan says that this funding is an important investment in the wellbeing and support of students across the country.

He spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.