The Policing Authority have called on the Government to improve their communications with Gardai ­ over the areas that are selected for international protection centres.

It comes after another potential site to house asylum seekers was burnt to the ground following anti immigrant protests in Galway.

The Garda Commissioner has said that Gardai were not officially notified of plans to accommodate asylum seekers in the Ross Lake Hotel.

Policing Authority chairman Bob Collins says Gardai ­ need to be informed so they can prepare for any trouble.