Organ donation really is the gift of life - that's the message from a young Mayo man who's currently waiting for a kidney transplant.

Matthew McNeive has been on dialysis for five years, having had his first transplant in 2010.

With today marking 60 years since Ireland's first organ transplant, the Irish Kidney Association is encouraging us to talk about organ donation with our loved ones.

Matthew has told us what it would mean to him to get a new kidney....