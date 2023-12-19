The Road Safety Office of Mayo County Council has launched a new road safety awareness campaign ahead of the Christmas period.

A short film titled ‘The Choice Is Yours’ has been released in conjunction with an Garda Síochána.

Filmed in Westport by Mayo-based production company Western Front Studios, the video encourages people to make the right decision when it comes to road safety.

The film will be promoted across the Mayo County Council social media channels over the Christmas period.

Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council Michael Loftus has been speaking about the campaign to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

(pic Mayo County Council)