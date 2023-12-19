A Castlebar councillor has critised the delay in obtaining training blocks for apprentices.

Councillor Michael Kilcoyne says he knows of one case in particular in which an apprentice has been waiting to be called for his training block at a SOLAS centre and has now been told there will be no place available for him until January 2025.

The Independent councillor says at time when so many people are being encouraged to do an apprenticeship. adequate resources need to be put in place to deal with the influx.

Earlier this year, the Government announced additional training places across the region but councillor Kilcoyne says these need to implemented immediately and not in 9 months time.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.....