There's been local opposition to plans to house asylum seekers in Cork and Leitrim.

In Fermoy, 150 people held a demonstration last night outside a B&B which has been earmarked to accommodate up to 56 asylum seekers.

While in Dromahair, a group of local residents met with the Department of Integration yesterday, which confirmed plans to house 155 asylum seekers in a hotel before Christmas.

It comes as Gardaí in Galway continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fire at a hotel in Rosscahill, which was due to accommodate asylum seekers this week.

Afshin Samali, a University of Galway professor who lives in the village, says he's been subjected to online abuse after he condemned the incident:

(pic University of Galway)