Mayo Gardaí are investigating complaints of suspicious behaviour in the Claremorris district.

A person was seen driving around in a white Volkswagen vehicle, with residents in the Barnacarroll area raising concerns on Monday.

A report in the Connaught Telegraph states that a driver was going from house to house, saying he has broken down and taking photographs of houses while driving into their driveways.

Householders are being advised to be on alert and contact Gardaí if they encounter activity like this in the future.