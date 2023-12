Sligo medical expert Dr. Mike Ryan says that the health system in Gaza is 'on its knees.'

A vote will take place this morning on a UN resolution calling for an urgent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

It was supposed to take place yesterday, but has been rescheduled for later this morning.

The World Health Organisation is warning the entire health system is at risk of collapse if there isn't a ceasefire soon.

Dr. Mike Ryan from the WHO says only 7 out of 36 hospitals remain: