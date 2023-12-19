Active drugs users are going to be trained in how to treat overdoses.

It follows a rise in the number of overdoses here.

There have been a number of overdoses in recent weeks linked with dangerous opioids called nitazenes, which are 30 times more potent than fentanyl.

A new programme called Circle Peer to Peer is being piloted in January that will show drug users how to treat overdoses by using naloxone.

This is a drug which reverses or reduces the effects of opioids.

Those close to people who use drugs regularly can also avail of the HSE programme to help them should an overdose occur.

The programme - which will also focus on the dangers of drugs - will take place in 16 locations nationwide.

Locations include counties Galway and Sligo.