A person has been appointed to take charge of the Ballinrobe Bypass project.

As of the 2nd of January this person will take up the position.

Local Councillor Damien Ryan says that this firmly puts the n84 bypass ‘back on the agenda.’

The Fianna Fáil Councillor says that he is delighted with this most recent step.

He has been giving an update on the project to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: