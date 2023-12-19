Former President of Ireland Mary Robinson has said that US President Joe Biden is losing respect over the situation in Gaza.

That’s according to this morning’s Irish Times.

The Ballina native spoke ahead of yesterday’s UN Security Council vote on humanitarian aid in Gaza, and detailed how Israel’s assault on Gaza was making the United States “increasingly isolated.”

In a statement made yesterday, she said:

“President Biden’s support for Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza is losing him respect all over the world.

“The US is increasingly isolated, with allies like Australia, Canada, India, Japan and Poland switching their votes in the UN General Assembly to support an immediate humanitarian cease-fire.”

The UN Security Council yesterday postponed a vote on a resolution to increase and monitor the humanitarian aid needed in Gaza, to give more time to meet US objections to the wording of the draft resolution.

However, Mrs Robinson responded by saying that even if such resolutions were passed, they would not be enough.