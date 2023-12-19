Gardaí are currently in the early stages of their investigation into the causes of a fire at the former Ross Lake House Hotel in County Galway at the weekend.

According to this morning’s Irish Times, an Garda Síochána are treating the blaze as an act of arson.

They also state that Gardaí believe that the fire was the work of a local person.

This comes following protests at the facility last week from locals against the housing of 70 asylum seekers at the hotel.

The asylum seekers were due to move into the hotel later this week, but the fire broke out on Saturday night causing considerable damage to the Rosscahill building.

