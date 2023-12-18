The Everest Challenge for Childline takes place tomorrow at the Castlebar Leisure Centre.

This challenge aims to simulate the ascent of Mount Everest, with nine teams of five people climbing a staggering 29,000 ft on versa climbing machines.

The event is in aid of Childline, which is a 24/7 service for children and young people, provided by ISPCC.

The Movement Gym and Mayo Leisure Complex are the organisers of the event that gets underway at 11:00am.

Owner of The Movement Gym and former Mayo senior footballer Andy Moran will lead the event along with the Mayo Leisure Complex, to help raise awareness and encourage community involvement.