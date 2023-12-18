Details

The Everest Challenge for Childline takes place tomorrow at the Castlebar Leisure Centre.

This challenge aims to simulate the ascent of Mount Everest, with nine teams of five people climbing a staggering 29,000 ft on versa climbing machines.

The event is in aid of Childline, which is a 24/7 service for children and young people, provided by ISPCC.

The Movement Gym and Mayo Leisure Complex are the organisers of the event that gets underway at 11:00am.

Owner of The Movement Gym and former Mayo senior footballer Andy Moran will lead the event along with the Mayo Leisure Complex, to help raise awareness and encourage community involvement.

