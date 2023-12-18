Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N59 Moycullen Road in Galway on Monday morning, 18th December 2023.

The single vehicle collision occurred shortly after 5am. A person was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The body was later removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

A technical examination was carried out earlier today by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is currently open.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area between 2.30am and 5am this morning, Monday 18th December 2023, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.